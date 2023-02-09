Maharashtra Congress Legislator Pradnya Satav Claims She Was Attacked In Hingoli

Pradnya Rajeev Satav, a Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Maharashtra, on Wednesday claimed that she was attacked by an unknown person in her native Hingoli district.

“Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda, gillage Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life,” Satav said in a tweet.

Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda Village Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind .It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life . An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front dont be a coward . — MLC Dr.Pradnya Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) February 8, 2023

“An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front don't be a coward,” said Satav, wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav.

Local police officials could not be contacted immediately for further details.