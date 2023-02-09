Last Updated:

Maharashtra Congress Legislator Pradnya Satav Claims She Was Attacked In Hingoli

Pradnya Rajeev Satav, a Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Maharashtra, on Wednesday claimed that she was attacked by an unknown person in her native Hingoli district.

"An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life", the Congress MLC said in a tweet.(Image: Twitter/@SATAVRAJEEV)


“Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda, gillage Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life,” Satav said in a tweet.

“An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front don't be a coward,” said Satav, wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav.

Local police officials could not be contacted immediately for further details. 

