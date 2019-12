Maharashtra Congress leader Nitin Raut has opined that there was no need for a Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and alleged that BJP is playing communal politics. He said that debate should be conducted on the economic crisis and not on CAB. On being asked about their newly turned ally Shiv Sena supporting the CAB, he called Shiv Sena a regional party hence their stand may defer from Congress as the latter has a national role in politics.