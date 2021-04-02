Maharashtra: Congress Opposes Lockdown Ahead Of CM's Address Even As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Just hours before Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's address to the people amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Congress' state unit opposed the imposition of a lockdown. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole met the Shiv Sena chief in this regard. Speaking to the media thereafter, he stressed that the state should impose only a night curfew considering the impact on people's livelihood. Moreover, he called upon the state government to request the Centre for relaxing the age criteria for COVID-19 vaccination.

According to him, allowing everyone aged above 18 to get inoculated will help break the chain of transmission. Incidentally, NCP and BJP had also opposed the lockdown option earlier. In fact, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil warned of protests in which traders and workers from unorganized sectors shall participate. At present, there are 28,56,163 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 24,33,368 patients have recovered while 54,898 deaths have been reported.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole remarked, "COVID-19 spread is increasing. Many people are losing their lives owing to this. But taking into account the economic and employment situation, I told the Chief Minister that only mask and social distancing can save us from this virus. We should go for a night curfew so that people should understand the seriousness of this. It should not be done in the day. We have made this request to the CM. And I feel that the state government will implement the lockdown in this manner only." READ | Pune: Restaurants, malls to be shut for 7 days; Night curfew imposed amid COVID-19 surge

Maharashtra government imposes night curfew

On March 26, Uddhav Thackeray announced the imposition of a night curfew in the state from March 28. This decision was taken after he chaired a review meeting of the novel coronavirus situation in the presence of multiple Ministers and key officials of each district. As per the new rules, a gathering of 5 or more people is not allowed from 8 pm to 7 am. Moreover, all public places, cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants remain closed for the same duration.

However, home delivery and takeaway from restaurants are allowed during the said time. Besides imposition of stricter penalties, the state government has mandated that the proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled to 70% or more. Meanwhile, the ban on social, religious, cultural and political gatherings will continue. Speculation is rife that the Maharashtra Chief Minister might announce stricter curbs or another lockdown to combat the COVID-19 spread while addressing the state at 8.30 pm on Friday.

