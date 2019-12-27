Maharashtra: Congress Pressures Shiv Sena For Ministry Berths

As the cabinet expansion within the Maharashtra government is likely to take place on December 30, sources have claimed that Congress has been using pressure tactics on Shiv Sena over Ministry berths. However, the sources added that Shiv Sena and NCP have already prepared their list of cabinet berths. Congress, on the other hand, has been asking Sena to give them a few vital portfolios in Maharashtra.

Kharge to visit Mumbai

The leader of opposition within the Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to visit Mumbai on Saturday, as per sources. He will attend the joint meeting with the alliance - Maha Vikas Aghadi, which consists of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. Congress' demand is to get two portfolios amongst Agriculture, Rural Development, Housing Development and Industry.

NCP on Cabinet expansion

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, on Tuesday, asserted that the pending decision regarding the next Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be taken by his party supremo Sharad Pawar. When asked about Ajit Pawar's chances to become the Deputy CM, Malik said that it all depends on the wish of the party workers. However, he added that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will take the ultimate decision.

Talking about the expansion of the various ministries in Maharashtra, Nawab Malik said, “It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to decide when he wants to expand the ministry. Whom to give the responsibility, who will be the member of the cabinet, it is the prerogative of Uddhav Thackeray Ji. Now, this is a coalition government so names will be suggested to Uddhav Thackeray Ji, as our party is concerned all decisions will be taken by Sharad Pawar Ji. If Ajit Pawar will be the Deputy Chief Minister or not depends on the party workers. In our party, the decisions are taken by Sharad Pawar and once he designates the roles to the people; they will work on his discretion (sic).”

