Maharashtra: Consumer Body Orders Insurer To Clear Customer’s Claim And Pay Rs 3.2 Lakh For Deficiency In Services

The Thane Additional District Consumer Redressal Commission in Maharashtra has ordered an insurer to clear a customer’s motor accident claim of Rs 5.19 lakh along with 12 per cent interest and pay compensation of Rs 3.2 lakh for deficiency in services.

A copy of the order of July 17 passed by Commission President Ravindra P Nagre and members Gauri M Kapse and Sheetal A Petkar was made available on Thursday. As per complainant Rehmat Ansari, who owns a transport business, he bought a motor insurance policy for his trailer truck for a year in March 2021 and paid a premium of Rs 57,367.

In July of that year, the vehicle met with an accident after its driver tried to save an animal on the road, said the customer, a resident of Navi Mumbai. The customer informed the insurer about the accident and later submitted a claim of Rs 5.19 lakh towards repairs. But the claim was not accepted, he alleged.

In September 2021, the customer said he again informed the insurer about the accidental loss after an inspection of the vehicle by the insurance company’s surveyor but did not get relief. In its order, the Commission said that the contention of the insurer that the complainant informed them after 80 days of the accident is “totally wrong and baseless”.

The Commission ordered a few senior officials of the insurer to jointly and severally pay the claim of Rs 5.19 lakh along with 12 per cent interest from September 2021. It also said that the customer suffered as he had not got possession of the vehicle due to the pending repair bill. The Commission said the complainant is also entitled to compensation of Rs 3.2 lakh.