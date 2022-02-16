Maharashtra: Couple Killed In Road Accident In Nashik

A couple going on a motorcycle was killed after a dumper hit their vehicle in Nashik on Wednesday, police said. The deceased, Vitthal Ghuge (51) and his wife Sunita (47), residents of Sai Vihar Society in Nashik Road area, were on their way home on the motorcycle when the dumper hit them on Nashik-Pune highway, they said.

The husband-wife died on the spot, police said, adding that the driver of the dumper fled from the site. A case has been registered at Upnagar police station, an official said.

