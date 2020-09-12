Maharashtra: COVID-19 Cases Jump 22,084 To Reach 10.03 Lakh, Recoveries Rise By 13,489

A day after crossing the 10-lakh mark, Maharashtra reported 22,084 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 10,37,765, data from the state health department showed Saturday.

The number of recovered patients rose by 13,489 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 7,28,512. The Recovery Rate in the state has dipped to 70.2%, as against the national average of 77.77%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 29,115 after 391 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.81%, while that of India's is 1.66%. Out of these 391 deaths reported today, 280 are from the last 48 hours and 70 are from last week. The rest 41 deaths are from the period before last week.

Out of these 41 deaths, 10 occurred in Ahmednagar, 7 in Kolhapur, 6 in Aurangabad, 6 in Pune, 5 in Satara, 1 in Beed, 1 in Gondia, 1 in Jalgaon, 1 in Nashik, 1 in Osmanabad, 1 in Palghar and 1 in Sangli.

As of September 12, there are 2,79,768 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 16,52,955 people are under home quarantine and 38,275 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 51,64,840 laboratory samples, 10,37,765 have been tested positive (20.09%) for COVID-19 till date.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has attributed the recent spike to the increased number of COVID-19 tests – RT-PCR as well as Rapid Antigen tests. With ever-increasing infections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state government has already relaxed many lockdown restrictions. We have also developed an adequate healthcare infrastructure in the state. However, we need to be more cautious to stop the spread of coronavirus during festivals and rain," he said.

Situation in key districts

India's auto and educational hub, Pune, has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 75,610. So far, 4,754 people have died while 1,48,052 have recovered in the district. In total, the district has reported 2,28,416 cases.

Fears have risen over fresh infection spurt in Maharashtra's densely populated urban clusters like Mumbai and Thane, having reported 1,67,656 (+2350) and 1,54,994 (+2,354) respectively. Among other urban districts, Palghar has 30,493 cases while Nagpur has 48,903.

