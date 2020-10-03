Maharashtra: COVID-19 Cases Rise By 14,348, Death Toll Mounts To 37,758

With 14,348 new cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases touched 14,30,861 on Saturday, state health department data revealed.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose by a whopping 16,835, taking the tally of recovered cases to 11,34,555. The recovery rate in the state has touched 79.3%, as against the national average of 83.84%.

The death toll surged to 37,758 after 278 patients succumbed to the highly infectious disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.64%, while that of India's is 1.56%.

Out of the 278 deaths reported Saturday, 151 are from the last 48 hours and 64 are from last week. Rest 63 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 14 occurred in Thane, 13 in Satara, 11 in Nagpur, 8 in Pune, 4 in Nashik, 2 in Jalgaon, 2 in Jalna, 2 in Kolhapur, 2 in Sangli, 1 in Wardha, 1 in Solapur, 1 in Raigad, 1 in Chandrapur and 1 in Mumbai.

As of October 3, there are 2,58,108 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 22,03,966 people are under home quarantine and 28,414 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 70,35,296 laboratory samples, 14,30,861 have been tested positive (20.34%) for COVID-19 till date.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government issued coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants that are set to re-open from October 5 with 50% occupancy, as part of 'Mission Begin Again'. The guidelines state that all customers must be screened at the entry point and only asymptomatic customers shall be allowed. Mandatory wearing of masks, serving only cooked food, separate entry and exit points are among others.

The state government on Wednesday extended coronavirus-induced lockdown till October 31 but also said that hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with restricted capacity.

Dabbawallahs of tiffin carriers in MMR will be allowed to travel by local trains after procuring QR code passes from the Mumbai police commissioner's office.

Easing of Restrictions and Phase-wise opening of Lockdown.(2/2)#MissionBeginAgain pic.twitter.com/tfkIxA5geG — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 30, 2020

