Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Soar Past 10 Lakh As Mumbai, Pune Sees Sharp Spike

In a grim milestone, Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have crossed 10 lakh with a record single-day jump of 24,886 new cases, data from the state health department showed Friday. The tally of detected COVID-19 cases is 10,15,681. The number of recovered patients rose by 14,308 in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 7,15,023. The Recovery Rate in the state has dipped to 70.4%, as against the national average of 77.65%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 28,724 after 393 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.83%.

As of September 11, there are 2,71,566 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 16,47,742 people are under home quarantine and 38,487 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 50,72,521 laboratory samples, 10,15,681 have been tested positive (20%) for COVID-19 till date.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has attributed the recent spike to the increased number of COVID-19 tests – RT-PCR as well as Rapid Antigen tests. With ever-increasing infections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state government has already relaxed many lockdown restrictions. We have also developed an adequate healthcare infrastructure in the state. However, we need to be more cautious to stop the spread of coronavirus during festivals and rain," he said.

READ | Maharashtra: COVID-19 Patient's Kin Manhandle Doctors, One Held

READ | Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Issues Statement For Mumbaikars

Situation in key districts

India's auto and educational hub, Pune, has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 62,859. So far, 4,693 people have died while 1,46,128 have recovered in the district. In total, the district has reported 2,23,710 cases.

Fears have risen over fresh infection spurt in Maharashtra's densely populated urban clusters like Mumbai and Thane, having reported 1,65,287 and 1,52,934 respectively. Among other urban districts, Palghar has 29,930 cases while Nagpur has 47,004.

READ | Coronavirus live updates

READ | BJP Moves No-confidence Against Mumbai Mayor Pednekar Over COVID Failure & BMC Corruption