Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Touch 2.75 Lakh; Fatality Rate Falls Below 4%

Maharashtra on Wednesday clocked 7,975 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus disease, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,75,640, informed the state health department.

The death toll rose due to COVID-19 to 10,928 after 233 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 3,606 in the same period to reach 1,52,613. As of July 15, there are 1,11,801 active cases in Maharashtra.

In the state capital Mumbai, 1374 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 96,474. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane district touched 67,360, while that in Palghar stood at 10,462. Pune so far has 44,202 cases while Nagpur has recorded 2,252 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.37% while the case fatality rate is 3.96%. Currently, 7,08,373 people are under home quarantine and 43,315 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 14,08,901 laboratory samples, 2,75,640 have been tested positive (19.56%) for COVID-19 until July 15.

Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the government was planning to set up sample testing laboratories in all districts.

As per reports, the state FDA authorities have asked remdesivir manufacturers to increase the supply of the medicine amid surging coronavirus cases. It has also asked these companies to distribute 60% of their total supply for Maharashtra to Mumbai and Thane, given the high caseloads in the sister cities.

Meanwhile, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that the Maharashtra government will form a committee to fix the prices of face masks and hand sanitizers so that no exorbitant rates are charged.

District-wise details of cases and deaths until July 15

