Maharashtra COVID-19 Crisis: Rift In MVA Again As NCP At Odds With CM Over Lockdown Option

In another sign of rift within MVA, NCP chief spokesperson and Minister Nawab Malik on Monday made it clear that Maharashtra cannot afford another lockdown. This comes a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directed officials to start preparing for lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. Maintaining that it is the state government's responsibility to take care of the health of citizens, he asked them to ensure the availability of adequate food grains, essential services and medical care for citizens.

Revealing that NCP has urged the CM to consider other options, Malik contended that a lockdown can be avoided if people take requisite precautions. Incidentally, this comes on a day when Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil vociferously opposed the imposition of a lockdown. Observing that this is not a solution to the current crisis, he warned of protests by BJP along with traders and workers from unorganized sectors.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil remarked, "Lockdown is not an answer to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. If the lockdown is imposed, you (state government) will not give any package (for relief to affected people). How people lived in the last one year cannot be understood by sitting inside 'Matoshree' (Uddhav Thackeray's residence)." READ | Sharad Pawar thanks Lata Mangeshkar for inquiring about his health, says 'I am grateful'

Night curfew in Maharashtra

On March 26, Uddhav Thackeray announced the imposition of a night curfew in the state from March 28. This decision was taken after he chaired a review meeting of the novel coronavirus situation in the presence of multiple Ministers and key officials of each district. As per the new rules, a gathering of 5 or more people is not allowed from 8 pm to 7 am. Moreover, all public places, cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants remain closed for the same duration.

However, home delivery and takeaway from restaurants are allowed during the said time. Besides imposition of stricter penalties, the state government has mandated that the proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled to 70% or more. Meanwhile, the ban on social, religious, cultural and political gatherings will continue. At present, there are 27,45,518 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 23,53,307 patients have recovered while 54,283 deaths have been reported.