Maharashtra's COVID-19 Death Toll Soars To 18,000; Total Cases Near 5.25 Lakh

Maharashtra reported 9,181 new cases of Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,24,513, data from the state health department revealed.

The number of recovered patients rose by 6,711 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 3,58,421. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 68.33% closing in on the national average of near 70%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 18,050 on Monday after 293 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. After updating figures, the state health department noted that out of those 293 deaths, 221 are from the last 48 hours and 57 are from last week. The rest 15 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 15 deaths, 9 occurred in Thane district, 2 in Ratnagiri, 1 in Beed, 1 in Jalna, 1 in Pune, and 1 in Palghar. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the state now stands at 3.44% as against India's 2%.

As of August 10, there are 1,47,735 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 10,01,268 people are under home quarantine and 35,521 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 27,73,520 laboratory samples, 5,24,513 have been tested positive (18.91%) for COVID-19 until August 10.

In the state capital Mumbai, 925 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, taking the aggregate to 1,24,307. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 19,172 active cases while 6,845 patients have died. For over a month now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 1,05,904, of which it has 20,966 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 5,512 while it is 5,897 in Nagpur. Cases in Pune district have surged to 1,14,703, of which there are 40,278 active cases.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 524513. Today,newly 9181 patients have been tested as positive.Also newly 6711 patients have been cured today, totally 358421 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 147735 — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) August 10, 2020

Govt response ramps up

As Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continue to soar, state health minister Rajesh Tope has informed that 500 ambulances have been procured to transport patients which can enable timely treatment to them.

Besides, to curb the spread of the infection, the district administration of Aurangabad has decided to undertake a serosurvey from Monday. As per reports, the district authorities have appealed citizens to participate in the serosurvey. As many as 263 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 16,753, of which nearly 5,000 are active cases — those under medical supervision.

On the other hand, coronavirus infection, which had spread rapidly in North Mumbai including Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali areas, seems to be coming under control. Effective measures have been taken to increase the screening process of hawkers and shopkeepers through door-to-door screening by the municipal corporation. As a result, the rate of increase in new coronavirus cases has reduced by 30% in the last 15 days.

Tope expressed concern over the high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Kolhapur district after reviewing the situation there and Satara along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday. He said Kolhapur's positivity rate was 35 per cent. Tope said a "jumbo COVID facility" can be constructed in Satara if need be, adding that a new testing lab was being set up there to ensure results are received within 24 hours.

