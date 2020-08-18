Maharashtra: COVID-19 Deaths Jump By 422, Total Caseload Reaches 6.15 Lakh

Maharashtra reported 422 Coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday, taking the death toll in India's worst pandemic-hit state to 20,687. After updating figures, the state health department noted that out of the 422 deaths, 327 are from the last 48 hours and 67 are from last week. The rest 28 deaths are from the period before last week. Maharashtra's case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 3.35%, as against India's 1.92%.

Meanwhile, 11,119 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 6,15,477. Maharashtra had crossed the six lakh-mark a day earlier.

The number of recovered patients rose by 9,356 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 4,37,870. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 71.14%, closing in on the national average of 73.18%.

As of August 18, there are 1,56,608 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 11,35,749 people are under home quarantine and 38,175 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 32,64,384 laboratory samples, 6,15,477 have been tested positive (18.85%) for COVID-19 until August 18.

With ever-increasing infections, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines during the forthcoming Ganeshotsav festival. “The forthcoming Ganeshotsav which comes against the backdrop of Covid-19 crisis should be celebrated peacefully, keeping social responsibility in mind,” Thackeray was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Situation in key districts

In the state capital Mumbai, 931 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the aggregate to 1,30,410. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 17,693 active cases while 7,222 patients have died. For over a month now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 1,15,923, of which it has 19,541 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 6,249 while it is 7,344 in Nagpur. Cases in Pune district have surged to 1,34,913, of which there are 39,971 active cases.

