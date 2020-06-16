Maharashtra COVID-19 Fatality Rate Shoots Up To 4.8%, Cases Rise Modestly

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,701 fresh cases of COVID-19 while the fatality rate shot up to 4.8% from Monday's 3.70% after the state reconciled old death figures. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,13,445. The state health department said 81 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours while 1802 patients were discharged. The death toll in the state now stands at 5,537 while that of recoveries is 57,851, leaving 50,044 cases active.

In state capital Mumbai, 941 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the aggregate to 60,228. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 19,328, while that in Palghar stood 2,593. Pune so far has 12,888 cases while that in Nagpur is 1,110.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 50.99% while the case fatality rate is 4.8%. Currently, 5,86,686 people are in-home quarantine. There are 80,502 beds available in 1543 quarantine institutions and 27,242 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

Furthermore, out of 6,84,268 laboratory samples, 1,13,445 (16.57%) have been tested positive for COVID-19 until June 16.

READ | 1328 Deaths Added To Maharashtra's COVID Tally Post-reconciliation; Fadnavis Cries Foul

Post-reconciliation death toll

Moreover, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday added 1328 additional casualties to the state's COVID-19 death toll. This includes 862 deaths from Mumbai, 146 from Thane, 85 from Pune, 51 from Solapur, 34 from Jalgaon, 33 from Aurangabad, 28 from Nashik, 14 each from Raigad and Akola, 12 from Dhule, 11 from Palghar, 6 each from Satara and Amravati, 4 each from Sangli and Jalna, three each from Sindhudurg, Latur and Osmanabad, two each from Nanded and Buldhana and one each from Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Ratnagiri, Washim and Yavatmal.

The state government stated that the reconciliation of COVID-19 death figures took place after it ordered an inquiry into all the novel coronavirus casualties since March 2020. "All information about COVID-19 deaths has always been provided through daily press notes right from the beginning in a transparent way," the health department said in its bulletin.

READ | Maharashtra: 42 New COVID-19 Cases Detected In Nagpur; Tally At 1,076

Details of district-wise active case:

READ | Maharashtra: COVID Spread 'minimal' After ICMR's Sero-survey Posts 1.13% Positivity Rate

READ | Devendra Fadnavis Accuses CM Uddhav & BMC Of Hiding Mumbai's Actual COVID Death Toll