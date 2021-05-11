Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force Recommends Extension Of Strict Curbs In State

As the state has reported a drop in COVID-19 cases, the task force of Maharashtra has reportedly recommended the Government to extend the lockdown-like curbs in the state. The current curbs are expected to get extended till the end of May, as per the reports. The state, which is worst hit by novel coronavirus did not announce a complete lockdown but strict curbs were announced by the Government earlier in April.

Even though the cases are declining in the state, the result of strict curbs is not exactly what was expected. The Government is likely to announce the extension with permissions only to the essential services. Reportedly, the meeting had taken place between senior cabinet ministers and the task force amid the declining of cases in many parts of the state. Earlier when the lockdown-like restrictions were announced, several industries including Bollywood had demanded relaxation and this time also the same has been asked, as per the sources. The Government is however likely to not announce any relaxation and extend the curbs.

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

The state, on Monday, reported less than 40,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after adding around 60,000 new COVID-19 cases almost daily for the past two months. Last time, the state had reported less than 40,000 cases was on March 31. Maharashtra recorded 37,236 fresh coronavirus infections in last 24 hours with 549 fatalities. Now the total tally stands at 51,38,973 with a toll of 76,398. The state has seen a recovery of 61,607 taking the total to 44,69,426. Till Monday, the recovery rate stands at 86.97 percent.

The capital city of Mumbai also registered its lowest COVID-19 cases with 1,794 fresh infections. As per the city civic body, 74 patients succumbed to the infection. Mumbai's total caseload now stands at 6,78,269 and the toll at 13,891. Mumbai has logged less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases after a gap of 54 days. The Supreme Court had also praised Mumbai's COVID-19 management earlier.