Maharashtra COVID Containment Ops 'sub-optimal' in Many Districts: Central Teams To State

The teams from the Centre which have been appointed to Maharashtra to coordinate the response to the coronavirus pandemic have observed that containment operations were 'sub-optimal' in Satara, Sangli, and Aurangabad districts, as per a report which has been sent by the Union government to the state government.

The reports sent by the Union Health Ministry said, "The Central teams have found less than satisfactory perimeter control and lack of active surveillance in COVID-19 cases."

"Efforts at surveillance and contact tracing were found to be sub-optimal in Buldhana, Satara, Aurangabad, and Nanded, mostly due to limited manpower engaged in this task. The team from Bhandara has reported that most cases are being reported from outside of containment zones," the report added.

The Union Government has sent Central teams to the 30 most affected districts in Maharashtra and these teams are working with the district administration to understand the spread of COVID-19, provide support and supervision and suggest workable solutions to curb the spread, the report informed.

"The testing capacity in Satara, Bhandara, Palghar, Amravati, Jalna, and Latur districts is already overwhelmed, resulting in a delay in reporting of test results," the report also said.



The report further said, "The Central teams from Nanded and Buldhana have reported a very skewed RT-PCR/RAT ratio. Community resistance to COVID-19 testing has also been reported from the Bhandara district. ln Bhandara and Satara a large percentage of COVID- 19 patients are under home isolation, which requires rigorous follow-up to minimize mortality. Such a follow-up is not happening presently."

Meanwhile, one police officer from Mumbai's Vakola Police Station, aged 54, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to BKC jumbo COVID center for treatment. Atleast 101 police personnel have died due to coronavirus so far.

COVID Cases In Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Sunday, reported 63,294 new COVID cases and 349 new deaths, clocking a fatality rate of 1.7%. With 34,008 new recoveries, the state's cured tally rose to 27,82,161 - taking the recovery rate to 81.65%. Out of 2,21,14,372 laboratory samples 34,07,245 have been tested positive (15.41%) for COVID-19 till date. Currently, 31,75,585 people are in-home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra also administered 1,01,91,078 vaccine doses to date, with 2,22,507 doses administered in 24 hours.

Image: PTI/Representative Image

(With Agency Inputs)