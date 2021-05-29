'Maharashtra COVID Recovery Rate At 94%': Health Min Details Plan For Possible 3rd Wave

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Saturday. When asked to speak about Maharashtra's battle against the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, Rajesh Rope said that the state is now having only one-third of the total number of cases. The Maharashtra Health Minister said, "If we look at the daily growth rate then we stand at the 26th position across the country." It can be said that Maharashtra is in a quite comfortable position right now, he added.

COVID-19: Maharashtra Health Minister speaks to Republic TV

Rajesh Tope said, "As far as recovery rate is concerned, Maharashtra is now achieving 94 per cent of recovery rate." Speaking further about the state's COVID action plan, he said that the state government has always followed the 3T principle, which is test, track and treat. "We have always been transparent when it comes to showing COVID-19 tally and death,'' the minister added.

While stating that everything has been uploaded on the ICMR portal, the Maharashtra Health Minister said, "We had gone door to door to test people and to ask them, if they are experiencing any COVID symptom."

Suggesting that generalized testing should not be followed, Maharashtra Health Minister said that the correct ratio between the RT-PCR Test and Antigen Test should be 75:25. “But I have noticed that in some states, the 90% of the testing is Antigen test and only 10 per cent take RT-PCR test,” he added. Asserting that the Maharashtra COVID tracking team is working actively, Tope said that the state government has put a cap on RT-PCR tests, CT Scans, the price for COVD medicines, masks, gloves, and other essentials.

When asked that if he thinks that the lockdown has helped the state to get a grip of the current pandemic situation, Rajesh Tope said, “There are three aspects, which need to be kept in mind in the current situation. First, we all have to adhere to the COVID-19 situation, second is lockdown as it helps to break the chain of virus spread and the third is vaccination.”

Rajesh Tope said that June 1 will mark the completion of 1 month of lockdown in Maharashtra in the second wave. Remarking that lockdown will be further extended for 15 days, he said that there will be new guidelines. Those districts, which have a higher positivity rate for the COVID-19, will have a different set of restrictions to follow as compared to those districts, which are right now in a very comfortable position, the minister added.

Tope said, “Fresh rules and regulations, do’s and don’ts will be issued on June 1 after proper consultation with the COVID task force and CM Uddhav Thackeray. What will be relaxed and what will not be will be discussed. In those states, where 60 per cent of the hospital beds, ICUs and ventilator beds are vacant, certain relaxations can be expected."

While answering a question that can Maharashtra be called an oxygen surplus or oxygen sufficient state, Tope said, “At the time when 12-13 per cent of the daily number of COVID cases required oxygen support, the state administration had diverted 100 per cent of the oxygen towards the treatment of patients.” People were employed to keep a check on the oxygen supply and to ensure that no oxygen is wasted, he added.

Rajesh Tope on Maharashtra's preparation for possible 3rd wave

Tope said, "In the last one and a half year, the Maharashtra government has worked towards strengthening the state’s medical facilities. Earlier in March 2020, the total number of hospitals beds available were 7, 722, but now there are over 4,72,000 hospital beds. Earlier the numbers of ICU beds were only 3,000, but now the number has increased to 32,000. We have ramped up the medical infrastructure of the state."

Highlighting the possibility of the third wave affecting the children, Tope said that a special task force, which has the best paediatrics, has been formed in advance. A proper plan has been made for every district. He further mentioned that a pediatric-dedicated ward has been created by the state government. "The procurement plan has been formed for the medicines, which may be required in bulk quantities in the third wave of COVID, " he added.

The Maharashtra Health Minister said, "We will also make use of the PSA technology, which will allow converting the atmospheric oxygen into medical oxygen. Every district in the state will have a PSA plant. More than 40-50 per cent of PSA plants have already been placed and the rest will be commissioned in the span of another 15 days."

Appealing to the Centre for assistance, Tope said that his only demand is for the Mucormycosis patients. Stating that there are around 4,500 patients of Black Fungus in the state and drug Amphotericin B is in high demand, he said, "It is my humble request to the Centre, especially to the Ministry of Fertilizers and Chemicals to increase the supply of this drug." Remarking that the state has the capacity to vaccinate around 10 lakh people per day, the Health Minister said that the Centre is sending only 1-2 lakh vaccine doses per day.

Current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has so far recorded over 56,92,920 positive cases, out of which, 53,07,874 have successfully recovered and 93,198 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 20,740 new cases, 31,671 fresh recoveries and 973 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,91,848.

(Image: Republicworld.com, Pixabay)