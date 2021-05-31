Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: Here's What's Allowed And What's Not Till June 15

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government is extending the restrictions for another two weeks, however, these will be district-wise restrictions and containment strategy and a call for lifting the restrictions will be taken accordingly.

The Maharashtra government released a set of guidelines in the wake of lockdown extension in the state, till June 15.

"All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm," the order of the state said.

Here are COVID-19 guidelines for Maharashtra: