Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: Here's What's Allowed And What's Not Till June 15

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government is extending the restrictions for another two weeks, however, these will be district-wise restrictions and containment strategy and a call for lifting the restrictions will be taken accordingly.
The Maharashtra government released a set of guidelines in the wake of lockdown extension in the state, till June 15.
"All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm," the order of the state said.
Here are COVID-19 guidelines for Maharashtra:
- All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7 AM and 11 AM may be allowed to operate between 7 AM and 2 PM.
- In the case of all non-essential shops (standalone shops inside shopping centers/ malls), the decision regarding the allowing of the opening of such shops along with the time limit for the functioning of the same may be by respective Disaster Management authorities. These, if allowed to open, however, shall not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends.
- Delivery of Non-Essential items along with essential items through E-Commerce may be allowed in such districts.
- Post 3 PM there shall be restrictions on movement except for medical and other emergencies, or for some deliveries allowed under the order dated 12 May.
- All Government offices except those involved directly for corona work in the said districts can function with 25% attendance. Respective DMA may allow more than this percentage of attendance. if concerned HOD requests so. In the MCGM area, for 001 and GOM establishment. These permissions shall be granted by the Chief Secretary or the state of Maharashtra.
- Agriculture sector-related shops may remain open till 2 PM on weekdays. Respective DMA however may extend these timings on weekdays or may allow for some period on weekends, taking into consideration the requirements of sowing season and in the view of impending monsoon.