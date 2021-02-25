Maharashtra: Covid Samples From 8 Districts To Be Sent To Labs For Testing Of New Variants

Observing the sudden increase of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state Covid control department has sent samples from 8 districts to laboratories across the country. According to Dr Subhash Salunke, the advisor to the state for Covid control, the samples have been sent to the National Center for Disease Control and the National Institute of Virology to identify if the mutated virus is the reason behind the increased number of cases.

Reason behind an upsurge in Covid-19 cases

Dr Salunke informed that the reports of these samples will be available in the next 8-10 days. He asserted, "The ICMR has not been able to clearly come out whether is there any new mutant virus or not, that study is being done at NIV and NCDC and other few laboratories in the country, 8 districts of Maharashtra have already sent the required number of 100 samples per district. Results of these studies will be available to us maximum by the end of this week or maybe in another 8 to 10 days. After that, we will be able to confidently state whether the mutation has taken place, if the indigenous strain has mutated and if it is there then what type of mutation it is etc."

Dr Salunke further informed that the number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 20% to 25% in some places of Maharashtra. He said, "Our finding shows that transmission rate has increased, in some cases the whole locality or a family is affected. Even last time when cases were at the peak we could not see such a trend even in Pune or Mumbai, but we could see this picture in Amravati or Yavatmal this time. The positivity rate in Amravati and surrounding areas has gone up to 20% to 25% hence one thing is clear that something is wrong with the virus because the behaviour of the people is the same everywhere in every district. This change is the clear indication that some changes in the virus are there but exact details of the changes will be clear once we get the scientific data after study."

UK and Africa strains are not increasing Covid cases

The scientists and the researchers at various laboratories are now trying to identify if any other indigenous mutated virus is increasing the numbers in Maharashtra. However, the samples tested at the BJ Medical college laboratory in Pune resulted that the UK and Africa strains are not responsible for the upsurge in Covid cases. Dr Salunke said, "It is also showing concentrated spur in some of the areas like Vidarbha region and now it is slowly getting transmitted to other districts such as Pune and even Mumbai. If we don’t control it right now it may spread to other states because the potential is there."

