Maharashtra: COVID Spread 'minimal' After ICMR's Sero-survey Posts 1.13% Positivity Rate

The community-based sero-survey conducted by the Indian Medical Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in six districts of Maharashtra in May has found that out of 2358 samples tested for the presence of antibodies in their blood plasma, just 27 were positive, thereby posting a test positivity rate of 1.13%.

The six districts were Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nanded, and Sangli. The survey was conducted to know the extent of COVID-19 infection in the general population. The presence of antibodies indicates that the person might have been infected by the coronavirus, triggering an immune response in the body.

In its COVID bulletin on Monday, the state health department said the survey shows that the spread of COVID-19 in the general population is "minimal" and that the "lockdown strategy has worked".

"But this also suggests that most of the population in the state has not developed immunity against COVID-19, and therefore, there is strong need to emphasize on the preventive and control aspects of the disease such as physical distancing, handwashing, respiratory etiquettes, sanitation of frequently-touched surfaces etc. Strong focus on effective surveillance and meticulous containment strategy is key in the times to come," the statement said.

Results of 6 districts

In this survey, blood samples of 40 people from randomly selected 10 groups (400 total) in these districts were tested for the presence of antibodies using ELISA technique developed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The report of this survey has recently been declared and details of six districts in Maharashtra are as follows:

The country’s first sero-survey to monitor the trend of coronavirus transmission found that lockdown and containment measures were successful in preventing rapid spread of the disease, but a large proportion of the population still remains susceptible, the government said last week.

ICMR's Sero-survey results

The first sero-survey conducted by ICMR in collaboration with state health departments and WHO India had two parts — estimate fraction of population infected with SARS CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease) in the general population and infected in containment zones of hotspot cities. While the study of infection in the general population is complete, the study in containment zones in hotspot cities is ongoing. The study has stated that the infection fatality rate is also very low — 0.08%.

0.73% of the population in these districts had evidence of past exposure

A large population is susceptible and is vulnerable to the virus

The risk of infection is higher in urban areas by 1.09 times as that of rural areas. In urban slums, the risk of infection is 1.89 times higher than in rural areas.

The infection fatality rate is very low at 0.08%

Infection in containment zones found to be high with significant variations (ongoing study)

What is a sero-survey for COVID-19?

The Union Health Ministry explained that a 'sero-survey' involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals to monitor trends of novel coronavirus or SARS-COV-2 infection at the district level. The surveillance unit will consist of 10 health facilities (including 6 public and 4 private) from each district. Among the low-risk population, outpatient attendees (non-ILI patients) and pregnant women will be tested while among the high-risk population healthcare workers will be surveyed. The agencies will also replace RT-PCR based testing for surveillance purposes with ELISA-based testing subsequently.

