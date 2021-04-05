Maharashtra: Covid-victim's Kin Vandalise Nagpur Hospital & Set Reception Area Ablaze

As governments work towards achieving better healthcare facilities so hospitals can accommodate and treat more Covid-19 victims, a video of a few men vandalising the reception area of a hospital in Nagpur surfaced on the Internet recently. The people who also set the reception area ablaze were allegedly relatives of a 29-year-old woman, who died of coronavirus in Nagpur.

The entire incident was captured by the CCTV camera that was installed at the reception of this hospital. The video shared by ANI shows a group of men throwing papers and chairs at the reception while they vandalised the area. One of these men is later seen dousing the table with petrol as he sets the area on fire. Nagpur DCP Lohit Matani said, "The woman's husband argued with the doctor and later vandalised the hospital's reception area with relatives' help."

"One of them brought petrol and set the table on fire. Soon after, hospital authorities extinguished the fire," DCP Lohit Matani said. A case has been registered and 10 of the 11 accused have been arrested," Matani added. Nagpur until Sunday recorded 2,41,606 Covid-19 cases with the highest number of 62 deaths due to the virus in a day. Over 16.9 lakh samples have been tested in the region to date while 1,94,908 people have recovered.

Maharashtra's active caseload at 4.5L; Pune sets triage for patients due to shortage of oxygenated beds

With 52,704 coronavirus cases that were reported in Maharashtra until Sunday, the state's total number of active cases is 4,52,681. Mumbai recorded 11,206 cases, while over 220 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, in the state. The healthcare system in Maharashtra is on the verge of being overwhelmed, owing to the footfall of incoming Covid-19 patients. In order to address this issue, a civic-run hospital near Pune is forced to set up a "triage" facility outside the hospital to provide oxygen support to patients as the available number of oxygenated beds remains to be occupied.



Pune's tally for total Covid-19 contractions reached 5,74,829 after the city recorded 12,494 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Hospitals in Pune are running out of beds amid the surge in Covid-19 cases. A senior official said the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri Chinchwad city reached the "threshold of available oxygenated beds" on Sunday, forcing authorities to set up a medical triage area outside the facility, PTI reported.



The Dean of YCMH, Dr. Rajendra Wable said "Out of the 432 beds available for COVID-19 patients at the hospital, 55 are ICU beds and the rest are oxygenated beds. As the hospital on Sunday reached the threshold of the number of the oxygenated beds available, and to provide immediate relief to patients, authorities have created a triage area outside the hospital where five beds are kept."



He pointed "Till the time, the paperwork is completed and the bed is made available to patients inside the YCMH hospital or any other COVID-19 facility, patients are being asked to remain in the triage area and oxygen support is provided as immediate relief," said Mr. Wable and added, "Till 3.30 pm on Sunday, three patients were given the oxygen support at the triage area as they were waiting to get beds inside the facility or at any other hospital."