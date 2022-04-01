Maharashtra: CPI(M) Leader Barkya Mangat Dies Of Cancer

Barkya Mangat, a senior CPI(M) leader from Palghar in Maharashtra, has died at the age of 69 while undergoing treatment for abdominal cancer, party functionaries said here on Friday. He died in a hospital in Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat on Thursday night, they added.

Mangat, whose body was kept at the CPI(M) office in Talasari to allow people to pay tribute and was then cremated during the day, is survived by his son and three daughters.

