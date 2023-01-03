Maharashtra Cracker Factory Fire: Death Tally Rises To 4; Owner Booked

The death toll in the blaze in a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district has gone up to four after one more person succumbed to injuries on Monday, an official said.

The blaze erupted after a blast on Sunday at the unit located in Shirala village of Barshi taluka, around 400 km from Mumbai.

Three workers were killed after the incident and as many others were injured, police had said.

One of the injured persons died during treatment in the early hours of Monday, the official said.

A worker was undergoing treatment at the Solapur civil hospital, while another injured person was discharged, he said.

Meanwhile, police in Solapur registered a case against the owner of the firecracker unit and his partner.

The FIR was registered against the factory owner Yusuf Haju Maniyar and his partner Nana Patekar under various sections of the IPC including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Explosive Substances Act 1883, an official said.