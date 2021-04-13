Maharashtra Curfew: State Govt Issues 'Break The Chain' Guidelines, Here's What's Allowed

After announcing a state-wide curfew to tackle COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, released the 'Break the Chain' guidelines which will come into force on April 14 to 1 May 2021. In his virtual address, CM Uddhav Thackeray strictly instructed people to not step out of their houses unless or an emergency or essential services. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew. Maharashtra has 566278 active cases, 2834473 recovered cases and 58245 fatalties.

Essential services and activities include :

Hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, vaccinations, Medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other health services, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, raw material units and support services, vet services, pet food shops, groceries, fruit vendors, diaries and all type of food shops, Cold storage and warehouse, public transport - airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses, diplomatic services, pre-monsoon activities, all public services, RBI services, all offices of SEBI, transport of goods, water supply services, agriculture, e-commerce (only for essential services), accredited media, petrol pumps, all cargo services, data centres, cloud services, IT services, govt & Pvt security services, Electrical and gas supply services, ATMs, postal services, ports, raw material manufacturing & packaging material.

Maharashtra 'Break the Chain guidelines'

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM

No one to move in public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services

All public transport open fully - Autos: driver +2 ; taxi: driver + 50%, bus: full seating occupancy only

All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices

Private vehicles can ply only for emergency, essential services

All restaurants, bars shut - only home delivery allowed

All manufacturing units needed for essential services to remain operational with full capacity. Units that cannot stop immediately and cannot restart immediately may continue with a maximum of 50% workforce. Moreover, units providing accommodation to their labour in the same campus or in an isolated campus, may continue to work

Street hawkers to be allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM - but only for takeaways

Newspapers, magazines can be printed and circulated - only home delivery allowed

Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces all shut

All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential sevices shut

All saloons, beauty parlours and Spa would remain closed

Religious places shut but staff is allowed to function

Schools and colleges shut, Pvt coaching classes - Exceptions include students of 10th and 12th, staff

No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed. District collectors allowed to give permissions for political gatherings where polls are to be held. Attendees capped at 200 if 50% whichever is less.

Marriages allowed only with 25 people present - all staff to have COVID-ve certificate

Funerals allowed with 20 people

E-commerce allowed delivery of essential goods and services

Co-operative housing societies - more than 5 cases will be taken as 'micro-containment' areas

Construction activity allowed on sites where labourers are living onsite

The government has also provide Rs 1,500 to each of the 12 lakh registered construction workers and five lakh registered hawkers. Tribal families will be paid Rs 2000 per family under Khavti scheme. Seven crore beneficiaries under the food security scheme will get 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per person for free for one month. Shiv Bhojan thali will be provided for free.

Maharashtra's second wave

With the second wave of COVID infections, Maharashtra has peaked seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths every day. Explaining the shortage in beds and fatigue faced by frontline workers, CM Thackeray said that strict restrictions were necessitated. Lamenting over the shortage of oxygen supply and remdesivir shortage, he urged the Centre to help. Maharashtra has administered 1,07,51,967 vaccine doses till date - 2,16,575 doses in last 24 hrs.