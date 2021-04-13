Maharashtra Curfew: State Govt Issues 'Break The Chain' Guidelines, Here's What's Allowed

Quick links:
PTI
After announcing a state-wide curfew to tackle COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, released the 'Break the Chain' guidelines which will come into force on April 14 to 1 May 2021. In his virtual address, CM Uddhav Thackeray strictly instructed people to not step out of their houses unless or an emergency or essential services. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew. Maharashtra has 566278 active cases, 2834473 recovered cases and 58245 fatalties.
Hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, vaccinations, Medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other health services, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, raw material units and support services, vet services, pet food shops, groceries, fruit vendors, diaries and all type of food shops, Cold storage and warehouse, public transport - airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses, diplomatic services, pre-monsoon activities, all public services, RBI services, all offices of SEBI, transport of goods, water supply services, agriculture, e-commerce (only for essential services), accredited media, petrol pumps, all cargo services, data centres, cloud services, IT services, govt & Pvt security services, Electrical and gas supply services, ATMs, postal services, ports, raw material manufacturing & packaging material.
The government has also provide Rs 1,500 to each of the 12 lakh registered construction workers and five lakh registered hawkers. Tribal families will be paid Rs 2000 per family under Khavti scheme. Seven crore beneficiaries under the food security scheme will get 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per person for free for one month. Shiv Bhojan thali will be provided for free.
With the second wave of COVID infections, Maharashtra has peaked seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths every day. Explaining the shortage in beds and fatigue faced by frontline workers, CM Thackeray said that strict restrictions were necessitated. Lamenting over the shortage of oxygen supply and remdesivir shortage, he urged the Centre to help. Maharashtra has administered 1,07,51,967 vaccine doses till date - 2,16,575 doses in last 24 hrs.