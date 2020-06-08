Maharashtra Cyber Cell Reveal 2.91 Crore Indians' Personal Data Leaked To Dark Web

In a major revelation, Maharashtra Cyber department, on Monday has stated that personal data of more than 2.91 crore Indians have been stolen and recently leaked into the dark web. Police state that the affected persons are mainly Indians have shared their details on various job portals in India. Details shared by the parties mainly pertained to Credit Card, Aadhar Card, Email ID, Phone Number etc.

Police are currently verifying if criminal networks posed as job-givers to get access to data such as educational qualifications, residential details, bank details etc. Police further warns that such stolen data can be misused or sold on dark web for illegal purposes. Reports state that the leaked data include details of cities and states, email IDs, phone numbers, and e-mail IDs.

Advising Indians to remain wary of such identity thefts, Cyber Department IG Yashasvi Yadav said, "Share your personal details to creditable websites only. Do not reveal your data to phishing websites, which may use your bank details, Aadhar card, credit card details to perform identity theft. This method was employed by Cambridge Analytica to make President Trump win in the 2016 Presidential elections". He added that a case of data theft has been registered by the Maharashtra police.

What is dark web?

Essentially, dark web is a part of the internet that is not indexed by search engines, as per definition. According to a 2019 study, potentially harmful and illicit dark web listings have increased by 20% since 2016 - 60% of these listings are used for illegal arms deals, counterfeit money, hack into computers apart from the drug trade. While 'deep web' too refers to anything on the internet that is not indexed, it can be accessed via search engines like Google.

Dark web, on the other hand, requires sign-in credentials or paywall and can include content that has been blocked by its owners from indexing. It can only be accessed with the Tor browser. While deep web reportedly comprises 96-99% of the internet, dark web- a subset of deep web is intentionally hidden and experts have been unable to verify its size.

