Maharashtra Cyber Department Warns Against Suspicious Email ID, Issues Advisory

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued an advisory asking its officials and netizens to not open a file sent from an email ID saying it is suspicious, a police official said on Tuesday.

A fake account sender in his email ID's subject line mentioned that Terrorist behind JK gunned down in Mumbai, the official said, adding the mail with this subject line has been sent to the email accounts of all government officials.

He said the mail contains reportintelligence.pdf as the attachment.

"The state cyber department has asked its officials to not open the email as it is fishy," it said.

The Maharashtra Cyber is on alert and doing further investigation, the official added.

The Maharashtra Cyber is a nodal agency for cyber security and cyber crime investigation for Maharashtra.