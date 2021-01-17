Maharashtra Denies Halting COVID Vaccination Drive; Says No Sessions Planned On Jan 17-18

The Maharashtra health department on Saturday denied reports that it has halted the Covid-19 vaccination drive for two days due to a glitch in the Co-WIN app. The health authorities clarified that no such drive was planned on January 17-18 and they will continue from the next week as per the Central government's guidelines.

"No Covid vaccination sessions were planned on Sunday 17th or Monday 18th January. So the question of cancellation does not arise. Covid vaccination sessions will be organised in the next week as per GOI guidelines," the health department told ANI.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier stated that the Coronavirus COVID-19 was temporarily suspended till January 18 due to technical glitches in the Co-WIN App.

READ | Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Tally Tops 51,965; 2037 Persons In Institutional Quarantine

"Vaccination is stopped for 2 days due to technical glitch in Co-WIN app and glitch is being rectified by the Central government. So, vaccination will remain stopped for January 17-18 and will resume after that when central government addresses issues of online registration in Co-WIN app," BMC said.

Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) is an online platform developed by the Union Health Ministry that provides real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature, and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for the vaccine. It assists program managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

READ | As India Began Its Vaccination Drive, BJP Workers In Mumbai Burn 'COVID-19 Raavan' Effigy

Vaccination drive commences in Maharashtra

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16, a state-level campaign was also launched in Maharashtra by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at around 11.30 am. More than 18, 338 health workers were vaccinated at 285 centers across the state on the first day of the drive. at BKC.

READ | Mumbai Sees 571 New COVID Cases As India Vaccinates 191,181 Individuals On Day 1

Out of the total 285 centers in Maharashtra, Mumbai has the highest number of vaccination centers (40) followed by Pune (31) and Thane (23). So far, the state has received 9.63 lakh doses of COVISHIELD and 20,000 doses of COVAXIN. Presently, there are 53,344 active coronavirus infections, 18,81,088 recoveries, and 50,336 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

In a total of 3351 sessions held across India, 1,91,181 beneficiaries were inoculated on Saturday. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crores, frontline warriors, in the first phase.

READ | Maha: Healthcare Workers To Be Vaccinated Four Days A Week

(With inputs from agency)