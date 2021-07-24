Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Grant Relaxations To Fully Vaccinated People

Deputy Chief Minister (CM) of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Saturday considered granting exemptions to fully vaccinate people. He indicated to extend the timings of shops from 4 pm to 7 pm. The Deputy CM said that the state government was taking various measures like augmenting the medical infrastructure to battle the third wave.

Shops timings to be possibly relaxed after discussion

Ajit Pawar mentioned some possible relaxations that the people of Maharashtra could be getting

from COVID-19 induced restrictions. This information of his came after the weekly COVID-19 review meeting.. He added that a solid instruction could only be passed on after a ministerial meeting on Monday, post consultations with CM Uddhav Thackeray. This comes as a major update for the people of Maharashtra who have been fully vaccinated. Pawar also mentioned about the extension of deadlines which currently was at 4 pm for shops. The deputy CM said," The state is thinking of granting relaxations to those people who have got both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This will encourage citizens to get inoculated,” he said. Pawar said demands are raised to extend the timings of shops and restaurants from 4 pm to 7 pm. “We are thinking of extending the timing for shops and restaurants but the final decision will be taken by the CM. We are meeting with experts on Monday after which a decision will be taken on relaxations on weekends".

Maharashtra's to get more people vaccinated

Maharashtra on Friday reported 6,753 new COVID-19 cases and 167 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 62,51,810 and the death toll to 1,31,205, as per the health department. Pawar implied that the government was aiming to vaccinate more and more people as compared to previous months. He said that the state government was taking more measures to amplify the medical infrastructure and service processes while preparing for the third wave. "There are reports about the possibility of a third wave. Based on statements of the high occupancy of beds in hospitals, oxygen beds, ventilator beds and the demand for medical oxygen and other facilities in the first and second waves, we are preparing to brace for a possible third wave of the pandemic in the Pune district,” he said."

Image Credits - PTI



Inputs from PTI