Maharashtra: Desperate For 'son', Man Kidnaps Boy At Kalyan Station, Held

He went around Kalyan city, bought food and sweets for the child and returned to the station to board a train to Jalna, some 350 km away.

A 32-year-old father of four girls has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 4-year-old boy at Maharashtra’s Kalyan station in his desperate attempt to have a "son", an official said on Tuesday.

Nashik resident Kachru Waghmare, alias Bala, allegedly committed the crime on Monday morning when the child was playing outside the waiting area at the station, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The official said Waghmare, a daily wager, left the station premises with the child. He went around Kalyan city, bought food and sweets for the child and returned to the station to board a train to Jalna, some 350 km away.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) saying his son had gone missing.

The GRP registered a first information report (FIR) and began scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the station premises. The footage showed Waghmare moving with the boy.

GRP nabbed Waghmare when he returned to the station, the official said, adding that he was planning to board a train to Jalna.

"Waghmare has four daughters. He said he was desperate to have a son so he kidnapped the child," the official said. 

