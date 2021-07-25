Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis, Narayan Rane Visit Landslide Site In Raigad

After parts of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region received unabated rainfall leading to major floods in Raigad and nearby areas, state Leader of Opposition (LoP), and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reached the area to take a stock of the situation. Union Minister Narayan Rane was also present and will be reporting the situation to the Prime Minister. Both the ministers visited the Taliye landslide site to inspect the flood-hit areas of the Konkan.

While talking to the reporters, former CM said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force & SDRF are conducting rescue operations at the site.

Maharashtra | Union Minister Narayan Rane & former CM Devendra Fadnavis visit Taliye landslide site in Raigad



CM Uddhav Thackeray visits flood-affected areas

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (July 24) inspected the Taliye village in Raigad district that was severely affected by floods, incurring a heavy loss of life and property to the villagers residing in the hilly region. CM assured said the villagers would be fully compensated and rehabilitated by the government. He also consoled the families who lost their dear ones in the disaster. Heavy and unabated rainfall has battered parts of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, leading to floods in nine districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur. The calamity has taken at least 136 lives so far. Farmers suffered huge losses as houses and farms have been washed away in many places.

Maharashtra Death toll rises to 47 in Raigad

The fatality count in rain-related incidents in the Raigad district of Maharashtra reached 47 on Saturday, including 37 in the landslide at Taliye village, the state disaster management department said. A total of 47 persons have died in the Raigad district in the Konkan region in rain-related incidents. The official toll at Taliye village is 37, while the remaining 10 deaths are from two separate incidents of landslide in the same district, it said in the report. The landslide in Taliye village in Mahad tehsil had occurred on Thursday evening. In Ratnagiri, 11 persons have lost their lives in such incidents, while six in others Satara, it said. Five deaths were reported in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai suburban, two in Sindhudurg and one in Pune, the report said.

