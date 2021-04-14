Maharashtra DGP Assures COVID Curbs Are 'people Friendly', Cautions Against Complacency

With stricter restrictions announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in view of the alarming surge of COVID-19 infections, state Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey has stated on Wednesday that the new restrictions have been imposed after many deliberations and have been kept as people-friendly as possible. Speaking with Republic Media Network, DGP Pandey appealed to the people to cooperate with the police while the restrictions come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday. The Maharashtra DGP said he has explicitly instructed the police force for exercising utmost restraint while dealing with people amid the new set of restrictions.

He said, the government of Maharashtra including all the government officials and the policemen, have been debating how to go forward with the new restrictions.

Public transport has been kept open with trains and busses functional. "People are allowed to travel through trains, busses or their own private vehicles, but should have a plausible explanation as to why they are going out," he said.

"I have personally instructed each unit today to exercise restraint as people are themselves fatigued. This pandemic has gone on for quite some time. If they are going out when the shops are closed, they must be going out due to an emergency. So no harrasment, no unnecessary charging, but at the same time if people take it casually and come out in herds then we will certainly take action. But as far as possible we would like to be restrained in our approach," he said.

Speaking of the essential services, he said, grocery shops have been allowed to remain open besides medical shops and pharmacies amid the new set of restrictions.

Shops selling essential items and public transport will remain operational. While the transport of essential goods and services has been allowed, there is no provision of movement passes as they were issued in the previous year, he said.

Speaking on the containment zone, the guidelines for the same will be put forth by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation while the Mumbai Police will be working closely with the municipal body to combat the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 new cases taking the tally to 35,78,160, whereas 39,624 patients were cured on the day, taking the tally of the recoveries in the state to 29,05,721. There are 6,12,070 active patients in the state. The COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra remains sensitive as the western state accounts for over 40 per cent of the active cases across the country. The state government has released 'Break the Chain' guidelines till April 30 to tackle the COVID-19 surge across the state. While night curfew has been imposed from 8 PM to 7 AM, section 144 has been imposed across the state from 7 AM to 8 PM.

Essential services including Hospitals, diagnostic centres, Clinics, Medical insurance offices, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, Groceries, Vegetables Shops, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, food shops, Trains, Taxis, Autos and public buses, offices of Diplomats of various countries, all Public Services by local authorities, Transport of Goods, agriculture-related services, e-Commerce, accredited media are exempt from movement restrictions.