Maharashtra Directs Officials To Use 'Vande Mataram' Instead Of 'Hello' For Greeting

Maharashtra's newly-appointed minister Sudhir Mungantiwar directed all the officials of the state govt to use "Vande Mataram" instead of "hello" during a call.

Maharashtra's newly-appointed Cultural Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday gave orders to all the officials of the state government to initiate the telephonic conversation with "Vande Mataram" rather than greeting the phone call with a "Hello".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that since the country is entering the 76th year of Independence, he wants officials to say "Vande Mataram" over the phone calls rather than a "Hello".

According to PTI, he said, "We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello." Adding further he said that formal order on the same will be out by August 18, PTI reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Mungantiwar, a minister in the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, took to his Twitter and made an appeal to all citizens in the state as well as government office employees to use 'Vande Mataram' to start a conversation instead of 'Hello'. 

CM Shinde announces allocation of portfolios

Following recent political unrest and the recent oath-taking of 18 new ministers in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, on Sunday announced the distribution of portfolios among the newly appointed state cabinet members, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis receiving significant roles and ministries.

CM Shinde took General Administration, Urban Development, Information and Public Relations, Public Works Department and several other major portfolios there were not allocated to other ministers. Whereas, Fadnavis got Home, Finance and Planning, Law and Justice, Water Resources and Command Area Development, Housing, Energy, and Protocol portfolios.

Sudhir Mungantiwar will take charge of Forestry, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries, while former Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has got Higher Education, Textile industry and Parliamentary work department. Notably, Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for school education, while Abdul Sattar has been given the Agriculture portfolio.

Dr Vijaykumar Gavit has been assigned tribal development while Girish Mahajan has got Village Development and Panchayati Raj, Medical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare.

