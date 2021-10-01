Maharashtra Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike From Oct 1 Over Academic Fee Waiver Demand

A week after threatening to go on a strike, the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has finally called an indefinite strike across the state starting from Friday, October 1. After late meetings on Thursday, the strike has been called under the view of their various demands that need to be fulfilled. The association's strike majorly focuses on the waiving of academic fees followed by many other demands.

A member of MARD, Dr Akshay Yadav spoke on the strike and said that the primary demand is to waive the academic fees as promised. Also, hostel conditions should be improved as they are not good. Furthermore, he added that TDS should not be deducted from the stipend given to resident doctors of BMC hospitals, and many governments and a few corporation hospitals have not received their Covid incentives.

Further speaking on their protest, Yadav stated that they have been called by the higher authorities of the Ministry for a meeting at 11 AM on Friday. However, the association needs written assurances from the government and will further intensify the protest if it is not provided.

Meanwhile, as around 4,000 doctors go on a strike on Friday, Yadav has assured that emergency, intensive, and critical care services for patients shall run normally. Only routine work has been kept on hold.

MARD doctors demand waiving of academic fees

Earlier in the month of September, the MARD had already threatened to go on a strike for their demands. Speaking on it, the Vice President of the association, Pranav Jadhav stated that Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh promised to waive the academic fees but it is not yet implemented neither there are any updates from the state government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of resident doctors met Minister Deshmukh in the month of August providing their list of demands. Following his meeting with the doctors, Deshmukh took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that the education ministry is positive about bringing necessary changes as the resident doctors have been at the forefront fighting against the COVID-19 for almost a year and a half.

(With agency inputs, Image: ANI)