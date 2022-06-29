Maharashtra: DRDO, Indian Army Successfully Test Fire Laser-guided ATGM In Ahmednagar

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army on Tuesday successfully tested indigenously-developed anti-tank guided missile at KK range in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.

According to the Defence Ministry, the anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from the Arjun battle rank at the KK range.

Anti-Tank Guided Missile successfully test-fired by DRDO and Indian Army

“In the test, Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) hit the bull’s eye with textbook precision and successfully defeated the target at minimum ranged. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missile,” the ministry’s statement noted.

#WATCH | Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) successfully test-fired from MBT Arjun Tank in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra today. The ATGM hit the bull's-eye with textbook precision: DRDO pic.twitter.com/mf7VxMnSyp — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and Indian Army for the successful trial of the ATGM, the statement noted.

The Defence Ministry’s statement further noted that engaging the targets at lower ranges is a challenge due to the dimensional constraints of tank-launched ATGMs, which has been successfully accomplished by the ATGM for the Arjun tank. "With the trial, the ATGM's capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established. Earlier the trials have been successful for maximum range," it further mentioned.