Maharashtra Drowning: Two More Bodies Fished Out Of River, Toll Rises To Three

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Monday fished out the bodies of two men of the Kanhan river in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra who had drowned with three of their friends, an official said. So far three bodies are found while two persons remained untraced, a day after the incident, he said.

Five people were feared drowned after they went for a swim in the river on Sunday morning, police said. The victims were part of a group of 12 people who arrived here from neighbouring Yavatmal. After visiting a dargah, five of the group members ventured into the Kanhan river situated nearby for a swim.

