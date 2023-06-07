Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis asks critics to keep mum on FDI, says our state a top destination for it

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Maharashtra has topped in receiving foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country and critics who were claiming projects were moving out of the state should now remain silent.

He also said the government has signed agreements worth Rs 71,000 crore with two energy companies for setting up hydro power plants with a total capacity of 12,450 MW and these projects are expected to generate employment for around 30,000 people.

Speaking to reporters here after the signing of the agreements, Fadnavis, who also holds finance and energy portfolios, said during the first three months of 2023, Maharashtra has topped in receiving foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

“During January-March this year, Maharashtra has topped the list of states receiving foreign direct investment. In the last two years, Gujarat and Karnataka were at the top position (in different years). Those who used to criticise us saying 'industries are leaving Maharashtra' should now keep their mouth shut. We had assured the state would top the list in attracting FDI in the country and that has become a reality," he said.

The Shiv Sena-BJP government faced criticism from the Opposition last year after a clutch of industrial projects, including those of Tata-Airbus and Vedanta-Foxconn, preferred Gujarat over Maharashtra.

The deputy CM said memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were inked with NHPC Ltd, a public sector enterprise, and Torrent Power Ltd, a private firm, in the renewable energy sector on Tuesday.

“The Maharashtra government has signed MoUs worth Rs 71,000 crore in the renewable energy sector. The MoU with National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC Ltd) is worth Rs 44,000 crore, while it is of Rs 27,000 crore with Torrent Power Ltd," he said.

No other state in the country has received such a huge investment in this sector, Fadnavis claimed.

The proposed plants will be set up using pumped storage hydro (PSH) technology.

“Solar panels will be set up near the downstream of a dam, which will pump out water from the river bed and release it in the dam. The dam will use the same water for power generation, which is considered green electricity as it does not cause any pollution,” said the deputy CM.

Such plants are called pumped storage projects which are being pushed by the Union government. Pumped storage hydro is an established, proven and cost-effective technology for firm, flexible and dispatchable power.

NHPC Ltd will set up power plants with a total capacity of 7,350 MW. Dams selected for these projects are the ones built on the Savitri river (2,250 MW), the Kalu river (1,150 MW), Kengadi dam (1,550 MW) and Jalond reservoir (2,400 MW), said a statement issued by the office of Fadnavis.

Torrent Power will set up its plants at Karjat in Raigad district (2,400 MW), Maval (1,200 MW) and Junnar (1,500 MW) -- both in Pune district -- said the statement.