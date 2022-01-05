Maharashtra: Dy CM To Meet Health Min Amid Sharp COVID Rise; Call On Lockdown To Be Taken

Amid an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar scheduled a meeting with the state's health minister Rajesh Tope. As per sources, the two top officials are expected to discuss new guidelines including lockdown, amid rising in Omicron cases. The entire team of the COVID task force will be present at the meeting.

Alarming situation of coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 fresh coronavirus positive cases, around 52% or 6,303 cases more than the previous day's tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said. With these additions, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494 and the death toll to 1,41,573, it said. Additionally, the state recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus cases in the state's Aurangabad district recorded a nearly three-fold rise at 103 on Tuesday, from 37 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 1,50,039, an official said. Around 170 resident doctors in hospitals run by the Maharashtra government and civic corporations have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days, an association representing them said on Tuesday.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district also rose to 4,14,755, after 322 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

Maharashtra to enter lockdown?

It is expected the government will take a decision on COVID-19 lockdown in the state, however the Maharashtra government on Monday clarified that no lockdown restrictions will be implemented. The government stated that there is no possibility of a fresh lockdown in the near future. The citizens are urged to follow COVID-appropriate protocol to further curb the infection spread.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday warned that a lockdown may be imposed in the city if COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark. Addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Mayor Kishori Pednekar stated that as per the Union government's rules, Mumbai would be put under lockdown if the COVID tally breaches the 20,000-mark.