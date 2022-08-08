Maharashtra: ED Registers Money Laundering Case In TET Scam Involving 7,800 Candidates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on August 8, registered a case of money laundering related to the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scam in Maharashtra. The scam is said to have been uncovered in December last year when thousands of TET candidates were accused of paying cash in return for higher marks and even procured fake certificates. According to the Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSCE), as many as 7,800 candidates were allegedly involved in the scam of manipulating the TET results.

The case, which was first registered with Pune Police cyber, is also being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) in Maharashtra. So far, Pune Cyber has arrested 22 people associated with the alleged scam. The list of arrested people in the case includes MSCE commissioner Tukaram Supe and Pritesh Deshmukh, director of GA Software, the private company which conducted the exam.

Shiv Sena leader's daughters allegedly involved in TET scam

Among the 7,800 candidates, two names that are being highlighted are Heena Kausar Abdul Sattar Shaikh and Uzma Nahid Abdul Sattar Shaikh, daughters of Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi. Notably, Abdul Sattar was a minister in the former Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, however, he switched sides when a majority of Sena leaders sided with Eknath Shinde. Currently, the Thackeray faction has launched an offensive against Abdul Sattar and is demanding an investigation into the matter.

A father of seven, Abdul Sattar is a three-time MLA from Aurangabad's Sillod in Maharashtra and has a number of educational institutions under his jurisdiction. Out of Abdul Sattar's seven children, four of his daughters teach at family-run educational institutes which are affiliated to the Zilla Parishad in the state.

Sattar, however, has denied the allegations about the involvement of his daughters in the scam stating that they did not qualify in the TET exams and that he has documents to prove the same. The TET exam is conducted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act to appoint teachers, in government-run schools, based on their scores in mathematics, science and language skills.

