Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till Nov 30 As COVID-19 Cases Rise To 16,72,411

In order to curb the Coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Thursday extended lockdown in the State till November 30. The phase-wise opening of economic activities will continue under the State's ‘Mission Begin Again’ plan in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Issuing the circular, the MVA government directed all departments to strictly comply with these guidelines. The activities already permitted from will continue in non-containment zones and all previous orders will align with this order. However, the lockdown guidelines will be strictly followed in containment zones.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had allowed hotels, restaurants and bars to resume functioning at 50 per cent capacity. However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions remain closed until further order.

The Central government on October 27 announced fresh guidelines for the opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, which will continue to be followed till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones. However, the Maharashtra government has decided against reopening cinemas until the COVID-19 situation improves.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

With the addition of 6,190 coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra's infection count reached 16,72,411 on Friday, a State health official said. The State reported 127 deaths during the day, which took the fatality count to 43,837, he said. A total of 8,241 patients were discharged after treatment on Friday. With this, the recovery count rose to 15,03,050. The number of active patients in the State now stands at 1,25,418, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 1,145 new cases, which pushed its overall case count to 2,56,505, while its death toll rose to 10,261 of which 32 were reported on Friday. Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 2,159 new cases, that pushed the region's total count to 5,81,313. A total of 17,942 people have died so far in the

the region, the official said.

