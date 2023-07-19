Maharashtra: Fadnavis Promises War On Drugs, Suggests Changes In NDPS Act To Centre

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, July 18, said that the state government has proposed changes in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act to the Centre. Fadnavis was responding to questions raised by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Rohit Pawar.

Maha govt’s 3 suggestions to Centre

According to Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra government has given three suggestions to the central government stating that "There is a need for change in the NDPS Act in our country as this is an act made in 1985.”

1. Control and delivery rights to be given to state

“Whenever a drug racket is busted then the drug supplier or peddler is caught but we have to catch the last person in the supply chain who is the mafia from where this chain started. That's why we have appealed to the Central Government to give control and delivery rights to the State Government. Presently this authority is with the Narcotics Control Bureau. What is Control Delivery Actually from where it starts and where it ends i.e. letting it reach from one place to another. But by the time we come to know about the delivery and by the time we inform the Narcotics Control Bureau, it is too late due to which the drug peddlers get huge profits. We have requested the Central Government that if that authority is given to ATS and any DG level officer, then it can track the drug smuggling happening in the state, the Central Government has heard these suggestions and assured that soon Only these rights will come to the state,” he said.

2. Commercial quantity standard to be reduced

"Usually, action is taken in two parts, one on the person who keeps it in consumption quantity and the other on the person who keeps it in commercial quantity. We have demanded from the Central Government that the fixed standards of commercial quantity should be reduced. If the commercial quantity of ganja is above 20 kg, then there is more punishment, but if a person gets 19 kg of ganja, then he gets away easily. We have demanded from the central government that the commercial quantity of ganja which is 20 kg should be reduced to 5 kg, along with this, hydroponic hemp should be reduced from 20 kg to 1 kg. The commercial quantity of cocaine should be reduced from 100 grams to 50 grams. Charas should be reduced from 1 kg to 500 grams, heroin needs to be reduced from 150 grams to 125 grams. It has been proposed that people who are caught with large quantities of drugs, they get away by calling themselves drug addicts and victims, due to which they get less punishment,” he added.

3. Time of filing charge sheet should be extended

Fadnavis Said "We have sought permission from the Central Government to file charge sheets in such cases in 180 days instead of 90 days. Usually the police have only 90 days to file a charge sheet, in such a situation it is very difficult to reach the last person in the supply chain and the police is left to prove only one accused. We have requested the government to put a section on abatement in it. Usually, if the person is not in possession of drugs, then there is a problem in taking action on him and he gets away despite being part of the supply chain, in such a situation, to catch this person and take legal action on him. A section of abetment should be imposed so that no one who is involved in this drugs racket can escape"

Drugs distributed using code language

In response to a query from the Sharad Pawar Faction MLA on the distribution of illegal narcotics in numerous areas of the state, including Mumbai and Pune, Fadnavis mentioned that drugs are distributed using code language and emojis.

Fadnavis said, “It’s true that there are increased cases of drug smuggling in Maharashtra and the country. But recently we had a meeting with the Union Home Ministry where all the CM’s, DG’s and the senior officers were present. We have raised several issues and made suggestions to the centre. It is true that we have a lot of challenges because these days the smugglers have got high tech and are involved in it using several platforms including darknet, WhatsApp, Google pay, Emoji etc.”

Detention Centers for Foreign National

Fadnavis said that there were several issues regarding foreign nationals that were raised in the meeting as these foreign nationals stay illegally and are also involved in drugs cartel.

“In a particular way foreign nationals enter the state, a strict vigil will be kept on them, especially work will be done to identify them. We have seen that a lot of foreign nationals settle illegally in the state and join these types of drug cartels. We have informed the central government that for those foreign nationals whose visas expire, on whom cases are registered and who are involved in this type of illegal business, we have done the work of setting up detention centers and we need more such detention centers,” he said.

"We have appointed ATS also to keep a tab on such cases. We have formed A coordination committee on district level District officials, city commissioner and SP of the district will be included in this coordination committee. to keep a tab on such cases , We have sensitized all courier offices. And the information is also such that drugs are being smuggled not only with the help of couriers but also with the help of post. We have sensitized both the courier and the post office. We have also searched many courier offices in this and have also issued a sop for them. We have done a program of public awareness as well."

"As soon as we increased the security related to drugs on the borders of the country and increased the filters, the drug mafia found a new way to supply drugs.Due to increased security on the border, drug suppliers started supplying drugs in containers, for example, the container belongs to a company and the product to be supplied in it is in place of that product. Drugs were being supplied by secret means of smuggling drugs Recently this type of incident came to the fore at JNPT and Mundra Port where drugs were seized in huge quantities. Now the government has installed modern scanners so that drugs hidden in these containers can be caught.”

Time of filing charge sheet to be extended

