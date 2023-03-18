Maharashtra Farmers Decide To End Protest After CM Shinde Agrees To Accept All Demands

In a big win for the Maharashtra government, the farmers' protest came to an end on Saturday after the state government accepted all their demands. Terming the movement successful, the farmer’s union said that the state government implemented its promises at the ground level. The government’s decision was taken after the Chief Minister on Friday called a meeting with the state delegation to discuss the matter in view of the protest.

Reportedly, the farmers will vacate the Vasind Idgah ground of Thane district and leave for their respective villages.

The development came after a 58-year-old farmer, who participated in the long march of farmers and tribals from Nashik district in North Maharashtra to Mumbai, died on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, the deceased has been identified as Pundalik Ambo Jadhav, a resident of a village near Dindori in Nashik. Following this, the Vasind Police Station registered a case of accidental death and sent Jadhav's body for postmortem.

Why were the farmers protesting?

Thousands of farmers are marching towards Mumbai to bring the government's attention to their various demands including the fall in prices of onions, soybean, and cotton, among other crops. The farmers also demanded the government provide immediate relief for the damage of the crops due to unseasonal rains.

Notably, at least 10,000 farmers and tribals took part in the protest and marched toward Mumbai from Maharashtra's Nashik district. The farmers’ demands include Rs 600 per quintal relief to onion farmers, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers and waiver of farm loans. Apart from this, the protesters also demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for the state government employees, who joined the service after 2005.

During the protests, the protesters were seen holding red flags. They started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200 km from Mumbai, on Sunday, March 12.