Maharashtra: FIR Lodged Against Ex-Sarpanch For Thrashing On-duty Pregnant Forest Ranger

In a shocking incident, an on-duty female forest ranger, Sindhu Sanap, was brutally beaten up in Palasawade village of Satara district in Maharashtra. The former village chief and chairman of the forest committee, Ramchandra Jankar, on Wednesday kicked and punched the forest ranger and her husband in a fit of rage after she failed to give in to his corruption, 24-year-old Sanap, who is currently four-month pregnant, told local media. Jankar was accompanied by his wife Pratibha when they thrashed Sindhu and her husband Suryaji Thombre, who is also a ranger.

Video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage in the forest department in the district. The clip showed Jankar pulling Sanap by her hair and dragging through the field while Pratibha locked the ranger's feet. IFS officer Praveen Angusamy shared the video on Twitter calling for "strict and immediate action" against the accused of the "barbaric act." The Jankar's also hurled abuses at the ranger couple and thrashed them with slippers, local media reported. The detailed cause of the violent lash-out is yet to be ascertained.

FIR lodged against ex-Sarpanch, wife

An FIR has been lodged against the Jankar duo at Satara Taluka Police Station. Although the charges against the couple are yet to be known, two squads of police officers nabbed the miscreants and detained them. Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray also took to Twitter to lambast the incident and assured that the "accused has been arrested...and will face the law at its strictest." District president for the forest ranger's association, Suhas Bhosale, also condemned the act demanding immediate action against the culprits.

This is a piece of breaking news, more updates are to be added soon.

