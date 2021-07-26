Maharashtra Floods: CM Thackeray Chopper Fails To Land In Satara Owing To Low Visibility

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray failed to visit the flood-affected areas of Satara district on Monday as planned, sans visibility during landing. The state chief had to return to the Pune Airport because his helicopter was unable to land at the Koyna helipad due to low visibility. Expressing concern on the same, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed, "CM Uddhav Thackeray was on his way to visit the flood-affected areas of Satara district. However, his helicopter was unable to land at the Koyna helipad due to low visibility and has returned to Pune Airport."

Taking to Twitter, the CMO added that the CM will, however, take information from the Satara District Collector and other agencies to observe that the people of the flood-hit area, do not have any trouble in getting help.

CM assures food, clothing, and medicines for flood victims

After taking note of the situation, Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray said, "The water level in some areas has not completely settled yet, and the weather is also an obstacle. Therefore, rescue work should be carried out carefully, and flood victims should be provided with food, clothing, and medicines immediately."

Special attention for COVID-19 treatment amid disaster

Keeping in mind the situation of COVID-19, CM Thackeray instructed the administration to give appropriate instructions to the medical teams to work effectively and efficiently. The CM also told the district administrators to give special attention to the treatment of COVID-19 patients amid the disaster.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar along with State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, and Agriculture Minister of State Vishwajeet Kadam toured various rain-hit villages in Sangli district in Maharashtra.

164 lost lives, 100 missing, and the count is still on

According to the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation, a total of 164 people have lost their lives in the Maharashtra floods till now, while 100 people are still missing.

A total of 34 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Maharashtra as rescue operations in the state continue at a rapid pace. Most teams of the NDRF (8) are presently deployed at the Kolhapur district, followed by 6 teams deployed at Ratnagiri.

A total of 4 teams, each, have been deployed in Satara and Pune, while 3 NDRF teams have been stationed in Mumbai. Meanwhile, for the districts of Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Thane, one team of NDRF, each, has been deployed.

On the other hand, 2 teams of Coast Guard have been operating at Ratnagiri, while 2 units of the Indian Army are deployed at Kolhapur and Sangli. Moreover, 3 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working in the Raigad district while 1 team has been assigned to look after Wardha. A total of 142 boats, including 131 of NDRF, are engaged in the rescue operation.

With ANI inputs