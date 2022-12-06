Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Four Held For Wielding Swords In Public

Police have arrested four persons, including two builders, for allegedly wielding swords during a function in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra

On December 3, a video went viral on social media wherein a person was seen cutting his birthday cake with a sword and three others wielding the weapons, the city police said in an official release.

The Shil-Daighar police then carried out a probe into it and registered three different offences under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The police probe team worked on various inputs and arrested the four on Monday in connection with possession and wielding of swords, the release said.

The accused included two builders aged 35 and 40, a 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and a 23-year-old local resident, the police said. 

