Maharashtra: Four Held With Ambergris Worth Rs 70 Lakh In Palghar District

Four persons were arrested with Ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara area in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra

A crime branch team raided a hotel on Sunday on a tip-off and seized 788 gm Ambergris from the possession of the four, an official said.

The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA).

A case has been registered under the WPA by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Commissionarate (MBVV) police. 

