Maharashtra Gives 6-month Extension To Judicial Commission Probing Bhima Koregaon Violence

The Maharashtra government on Friday gave six months extension to the Judicial Commission conducting an inquiry in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence. Its tenure is now up to 30 June 2022, advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer for the Bhima Koregaon Judicial Commission said.

The Commission was formed by the government in February 2018 to find the reason behind the violence and submit a conclusive report. This is the ninth extension, including two extensions that were given due to the COVID lockdown.

On 1 January 2018, violence broke out during the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon. In the riots, one person lost his life. The police had alleged that inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held in Pune's Shaniwarwada on 31 December 2017, triggered the January 1 violence.

Elgar case: 8 activists denied default bail tell HC they will seek review of order

In the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, eight activists who were denied default bail by the Bombay High Court earlier in December told the HC that they will fire review pleas against the order which was based on "factual error". The accused academics and activists - Dr P Varavara Rao, Sudhir Dawale, advocate Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Professor Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves - had earlier filed an application for 'speaking to minutes', which is used to get minor corrections made to an order of a court.

On December 1, the bench of Justices NJ Jamadar and SS Shinde grained default bail to Sudha Baradwaj on the ground that the Sessions court in Pune, which had graned extension to Pune Police for filing a chargesheet after the 90-day period was over, didn't have the jurisdiction to do so. At the same time, the bail for the eight other accused in the Elgar Parishad case was rejected stating that they failed to seek default bail in time.

The court had observed that Sudha had filed a plea before sessions court soon after the 90-day period for filing the chargesheet got over. However, the other eight accused had delayed filing their applications.