Maharashtra Government To Impose Lockdown In Nagpur; CM Takes 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Observing the consistent increase in the fresh COVID-19 cases in the city, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to impose a weeklong lockdown in Nagpur. The lockdown will be imposed in the city from March 15 and will remain in place till March 21, 2021. Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut informed that the lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate. Raut has said that the essential services will be exempted during the citywide lockdown.

Maharashtra government imposes week-long lockdown in Nagpur

A day before the announcement of the lockdown in Nagpur, Shiv Sena hinted at the imposition of stringent restrictions in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'. The editorial read, "Is Maharashtra heading towards another lockdown? Cases across the country are increasing and Maharashtra’s contribution is major, which is a cause of concern...People should maintain self-discipline and put some restrictions on themselves. Take care, else lockdown or strict restrictions are unavoidable."

Maharashtra Chief Minister gets COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took his first shot of the Coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. Sharing a picture of himself getting vaccinated, Thackeray wrote on Twitter, "Took the first shot of COVID vaccine today." He was accompanied by his family.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to 22,52,057 and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state also registered as many as 9,913 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with this, the cumulative count of the recovered cases reached 20,88,207 in the state. Maharashtra currently has a total of 99,008 active cases, whereas, the total death toll stands at 52,556. Nagpur, including its surrounding satellite towns, reported 1,710 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases on Wednesday increased the cumulative infection figure in the city to 2,43,726 and the death toll to 877.