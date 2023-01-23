Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Offers To Resign; 'Conveyed PM My Desire To...'

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has desired to step down from his post and said that he has conveyed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Mumbai. The Governor desired to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," Koshyari said in a press release issued by Raj Bhavan.

“I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities.

महाराष्ट्रासारख्या संत, समाजसुधारक आणि शूरवीरांच्या महान भूमीचा राज्यसेवक, राज्यपाल होण्याचा बहुमान मिळणे हे माझ्याकरिता अहोभाग्य होते.



गेल्या तीन वर्षांहून अधिक काळ राज्यातील जनसामान्यांकडून मिळालेले प्रेम आणि आपुलकी कधीही विसरता येणार नाही. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that he has received love and affection from Prime Minister Modi and hoped to receive the same in the future.

माननीय पंतप्रधानांचा विशेष स्नेह आपणास नेहमीच लाभत आला आहे आणि आशा आहे की या संदर्भात देखील मला त्यांचा आशिर्वाद मिळत राहील. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

In November 2022, Koshtari courted controversy after calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "old icon". He was addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.