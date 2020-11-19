Maharashtra Govt & Mumbai Police Conceal Location Of In-custody Republic Employee

Our Assistant Vice-President of Distribution Ghanshyam Singh has been in judicial custody. Shockingly, the police and jail authorities are not clarifying on where he has been placed while being in custody or in which jail he is presently lodged.

As our viewers are aware, the fake TRP case and the actions taken in that regard have proven that it is a case of political persecution and one without any basis.

We, at the Republic Media Network, are trying to learn about the whereabouts of our colleague with whom we stand shoulder-to-shoulder. With Ghanshyam's location being concealed, the state government and police are actively denying him his basic legal & human rights. The Maharashtra government and Mumbai police should immediately disclose the physical whereabouts of Ghanshyam Singh as his family and the Republic Media Network have the right to know.

As viewers would recall, Ghanshyam has been paraded in a black mask on multiple occasions since being taken into custody. We are deeply concerned about Ghanshyam's physical whereabouts, his condition and his safety.

Republic will raise this crushing of human rights and denial of basic legal rights in the courts of law till justice prevails.