Maharashtra Govt Appoints Param Bir Singh's Successor; BK Upadhyay Named New DG Home Guard

Over a month after the suspension of disgraced cop Param Bir Singh, the Maharashtra government on Thursday appointed his successor. Through a notification from the State Home Ministry, it was informed that for the office of the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard, in place of Param Bir Singh, IPS Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay has been appointed.

A 1989 batch IPS, Upadhyay was serving as the Additional Director General of Traffic before being promoted to the post of Director-General of Home Guard. Senior IPS officer Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, who was waiting for a promotion has been deputed as the Additional Director General of Traffic.

Param Bir Singh suspended

The post of DG Home Guard has been vacant since Param Bir Singh was suspended on December 2, last year. In the suspension order accessed by Republic Media Network, the government had cited the five cases filed against Param Bir Singh, and certain irregularities and lapses committed by him including unauthorised absence from duty. The government said that it was initiating suspension as part of the disciplinary action.

"The Government of Maharashtra is satisfied that it is necessary and desirable to place Shri Param Bir Singh, IPS under suspension in accordance with Provision of Rule 3 (1) and 3 (3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969," the order read.

As per the order, during the period of suspension, Singh is reporting to the office of the Director-General of Police, Mumbai Maharashtra. He is also being paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on the production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment.

Param Bir Singh's legal troubles

Param Bir Singh has been in trouble since March 20, 2021, when he wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the extortion allegation. However, Singh was slapped with a bailable warrant after his repeated non-appearance before the panel.

Meanwhile, five extortion cases were filed against Singh in the state and he was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale. Amid speculation that he has fled the country, his counsel Puneet Bali informed the Supreme Court on November 22, 2021, that his client is still in the country. In a big relief to the ex-Mumbai top cop, the SC granted him interim protection from arrest while directing him to join the investigation in the cases against him.

On November 25, 2021, Singh arrived in Mumbai and joined the probe pertaining to the extortion case registered at the Goregaon Police Station thus marking his first public appearance after 231 days. In his first statement thereafter, Singh said," According to Supreme Court order, I joined investigation today, cooperated with the investigation. I have full faith in court. I do not want to say anything else."

